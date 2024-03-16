Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.14

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.95. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 197,392 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

