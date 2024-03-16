Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.27.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 33,942.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640,925 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Asana by 780.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 274.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 106,674.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $15.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $26.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
