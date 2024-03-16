Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 14th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Ascendant Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

ASDRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,656. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Ascendant Resources has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

