ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 991,900 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 14th total of 885,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASML Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ASML traded down $19.57 on Friday, reaching $940.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $883.93 and its 200-day moving average is $733.81. The stock has a market cap of $371.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities analysts predict that ASML will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

