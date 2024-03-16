Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the February 14th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,199. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

