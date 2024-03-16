Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Update

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Associated British Foods stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,157. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

