AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a £135 ($172.97) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a £110 ($140.94) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($137.09) to GBX 9,900 ($126.84) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £117.13 ($150.06).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £102.94 ($131.89) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 9,461 ($121.22) and a 12-month high of £123.92 ($158.77). The stock has a market cap of £159.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,454.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of £103.27 and a 200-day moving average of £104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 156 ($2.00) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 7,651.01%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.