Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the February 14th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 473.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,141 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 801,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,151,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 570,546 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATXS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,990,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.72. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

