Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Up 20.5% in February

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 783,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the February 14th total of 650,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 1.9 %

ATHA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 534,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,176. The firm has a market cap of $100.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.83. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. As a group, analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Athira Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athira Pharma

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 32,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $73,265.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,829,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,059.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $24,560. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,964,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $149,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017 Fosgonimeton, a small molecule designed to enhance the activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

