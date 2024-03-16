ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 14th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATIF Stock Performance

Shares of ATIF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 1,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,115. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. ATIF has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.25.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATIF had a negative net margin of 149.27% and a negative return on equity of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

