AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,343 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 93,104,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,098,090. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

