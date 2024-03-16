AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 93,104,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,098,090. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

