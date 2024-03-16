Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Up 13.7% in February

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,320,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the February 14th total of 42,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,640,529.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 648,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,519.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of AUR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,418,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,893. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.90.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

