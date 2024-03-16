Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Aurora Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of JG opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

