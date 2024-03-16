Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,234 shares traded.
Automax Motors Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 million and a PE ratio of -6.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.50.
Automax Motors Company Profile
Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Automax Motors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Automax Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automax Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.