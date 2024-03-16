Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
ATNNF stock remained flat at $165.87 during trading on Friday. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.74.
About Autoneum
