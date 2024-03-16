Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Autoneum Stock Performance

ATNNF stock remained flat at $165.87 during trading on Friday. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.74.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

