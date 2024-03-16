Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the February 14th total of 8,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,114. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.