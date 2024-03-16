Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 0.4 %

AWX opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Avalon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

