AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) CEO Michael Praeger Sells 46,692 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Praeger sold 46,692 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $585,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,470,460 shares in the company, valued at $131,404,273. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Praeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Michael Praeger sold 105,386 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $1,348,940.80.

On Friday, March 1st, Michael Praeger sold 69,508 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $914,030.20.

AvidXchange stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AvidXchange by 166.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVDX. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

