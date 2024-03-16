Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,296.0 days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AXFOF remained flat at $26.83 during trading hours on Friday. Axfood AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

