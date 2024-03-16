Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the February 14th total of 312,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,296.0 days.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AXFOF remained flat at $26.83 during trading hours on Friday. Axfood AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile
