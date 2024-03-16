AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.99

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.88, with a volume of 196655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

