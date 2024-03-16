Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Coverage Initiated at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.73.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $307.65 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $325.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $495,767.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after buying an additional 1,004,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 576,420 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

