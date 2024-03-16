Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR) Issues Earnings Results

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.12, reports. The firm had revenue of C$84.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.82 million.

Ayr Wellness Price Performance

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ayr Wellness

In other Ayr Wellness news, Senior Officer David Charly Goubert bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$47,500.00.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.