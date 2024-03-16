B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 40.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $49.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 44.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

