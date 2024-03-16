B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,928,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

