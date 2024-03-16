B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,155 shares of company stock worth $78,321,150. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

WDAY stock opened at $268.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.12 and its 200 day moving average is $257.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

