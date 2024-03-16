B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Lowers Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.15% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JUNW. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.58. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $27.73.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

