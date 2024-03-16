B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.

NiSource Profile



NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

