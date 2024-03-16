B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.2 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $193.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

