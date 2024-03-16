B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 15,703 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,703 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,059,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 679,318 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 368.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 190,606 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NWL opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

