B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

