B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $111.20.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.
Insider Activity at Emerson Electric
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMR
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.