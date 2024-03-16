B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $111.20.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

