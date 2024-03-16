B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,539,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,976,000 after acquiring an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,441,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 235,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.68. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $84.99.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.