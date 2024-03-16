B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 4,756 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 233,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Truist Financial stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

