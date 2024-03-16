BAE Systems (LON:BA) PT Raised to GBX 1,450

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,250 ($16.02) to GBX 1,450 ($18.58) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,314 ($16.84).

BA stock opened at GBX 1,295 ($16.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,157.50, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,209.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,108.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 18.50 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $11.50. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total transaction of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28). Also, insider Nicole Piasecki purchased 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.44) per share, with a total value of £49,955.40 ($64,004.36). Insiders purchased 3,169 shares of company stock worth $5,041,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

