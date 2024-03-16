BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,583,400 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 14th total of 2,203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,702,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 111,419 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in BAE Systems by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

BAESY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 130,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

