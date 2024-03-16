Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.1% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 11.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.13%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

