Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $83.85.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

