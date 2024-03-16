Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,330,892.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $89.36.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

