Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Teleflex by 305.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $215.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.55.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

