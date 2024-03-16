Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Update

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 14th total of 209,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. 241,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,736. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

