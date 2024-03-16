BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Wedbush reduced their target price on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

BKU opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.59. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in BankUnited by 107.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

