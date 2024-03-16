Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 815,800 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 14th total of 928,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James upped their target price on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

BANR traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. 809,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,309. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Banner has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $58.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Banner’s payout ratio is 36.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,301,000 after buying an additional 40,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Banner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

