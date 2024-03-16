Banyan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. PHINIA comprises about 4.5% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of PHINIA worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PHIN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.29. 9,165,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. PHINIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHINIA

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.