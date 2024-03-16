Banyan Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000. Liberty Live Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,439,069 shares of company stock worth $133,451,301 in the last quarter.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Liberty Live Group Profile

LLYVK stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 605,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $41.44.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

