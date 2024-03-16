Banyan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 6.5% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 161,830 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

Charter Communications stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.65. 2,742,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.41 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

