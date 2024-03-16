Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0992 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $12.08 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.