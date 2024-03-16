Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0992 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Barratt Developments Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $12.08 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.
Barratt Developments Company Profile
