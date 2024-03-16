Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.24 and traded as low as C$0.24. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 29,500 shares changing hands.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,925.42. The stock has a market cap of C$39.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products.

Further Reading

