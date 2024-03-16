BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TBBB. UBS Group started coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BBB Foods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.40.

BBB Foods Price Performance

About BBB Foods

TBBB stock opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

