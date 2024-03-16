BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Short Interest Down 10.3% in February

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 104,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 242,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,944. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.33 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 127,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

